India's engineering exports to US hit $1.67B in August Business Sep 24, 2025

India's engineering exports to the US hit $1.67 billion in August 2025, up 7.2% from August 2024—but that's slower growth than before, coinciding with the imposition of new US tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper, and auto parts.

These rising trade barriers are making it increasingly challenging for Indian exporters to maintain momentum.