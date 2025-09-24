India's engineering exports to US hit $1.67B in August
India's engineering exports to the US hit $1.67 billion in August 2025, up 7.2% from August 2024—but that's slower growth than before, coinciding with the imposition of new US tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper, and auto parts.
These rising trade barriers are making it increasingly challenging for Indian exporters to maintain momentum.
Some industries still breaking through
Even with higher tariffs in play, iron and steel exports from India actually jumped a huge 87%.
Industrial and electrical machinery also saw solid gains (15% and 21%).
So while overall export growth is cooling off, some industries are still finding ways to break through.
EEPC calls for more support
India's Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) is urging the government for more support—think better export credit and help with raw material costs—to keep $20 billion in annual US shipments on track.
They're also eyeing new opportunities like a UK trade deal to help offset the pressure from US tariffs.