India's GDP growth to touch 6.5% in FY26: PwC India
PwC India expects the country's GDP to grow by about 6.5% in 2025-26, thanks to likely interest rate cuts from the RBI and lower income taxes.
With inflation predicted to stay below target, there's room for easier money policies—meaning more spending power, especially in cities.
Urban, rural demand expected to keep economy moving
Urban demand is getting a lift from tax cuts and hopes of better company results later in the year.
Out in rural areas, higher wages and a strong monsoon should boost farm output and keep people spending.
Both city life and village vibes are helping keep the economy moving.
Government investment will be crucial for exports
India's exports have been growing slowly due to global uncertainty—staying under 10% growth most quarters in FY25.
PwC points out that steady government investment will be key if India wants to keep up this economic pace despite tricky global conditions.
