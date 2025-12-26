India's mutual fund AUM jumps 21% to ₹80.55L crore

India's mutual fund scene just got a big boost—AUM shot up by 21% in less than a year, now standing at ₹80.55 lakh crore as of November 2025. Passive funds witnessed the highest percentage growth among open-ended categories, reflecting their rising popularity among investors.

Gold ETFs and hybrid funds stole the spotlight Gold ETFs were the real MVPs, jumping an eye-popping 148% in value since last year.

Hybrid funds also had a strong run with a 24% rise, and multi-asset allocation funds grew by over half.

Clearly, more people are mixing things up instead of sticking to just one type of investment.

Debt and money market funds saw solid gains too Debt funds rose by 23%, while money market funds surged 55%.

This shows that Indian investors are spreading their bets across different assets—not just stocks.