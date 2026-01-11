India's Union Budget 2026-27 lands on a Sunday this year

Why does it matter?

This is the first time in recent memory that the Budget drops on a Sunday, which could shake up routines for everyone from students to stock traders.

The National Stock Exchange is still deciding if markets should stay open, so traders and finance pros are keeping an eye out.

Plus, with Parliament's session running January 28 to April 2 (and key dates like the Economic Survey on January 29), there's plenty to watch if you're interested in how government spending shapes everything from jobs to education.