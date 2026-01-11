India's Union Budget 2026-27 lands on a Sunday this year
Mark your calendars: India's Union Budget for 2026-27 will be unveiled on Sunday, February 1.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth budget in a row—just one short of the all-time record.
This rare Sunday presentation ends recent speculation about any delay and makes it a bit of an unusual event.
Why does it matter?
This is the first time in recent memory that the Budget drops on a Sunday, which could shake up routines for everyone from students to stock traders.
The National Stock Exchange is still deciding if markets should stay open, so traders and finance pros are keeping an eye out.
Plus, with Parliament's session running January 28 to April 2 (and key dates like the Economic Survey on January 29), there's plenty to watch if you're interested in how government spending shapes everything from jobs to education.