IndiGo fined ₹1.75L for dirty, stained seats

IndiGo Airlines has been slapped with a fine of ₹1.75 lakh by the New Delhi Consumer Commission. The penalty comes after a passenger complained about dirty and stained seats on a Baku-Delhi flight. The commission found IndiGo guilty of service deficiency, ruling that "dirty seating arrangements constituted a direct violation of consumer expectations and the airline's contractual obligations."

Penalty details ₹1.5 lakh awarded for mental agony The commission awarded ₹1.5 lakh to the complainant for mental agony, physical pain, and harassment. An additional ₹25,000 was granted toward litigation expenses. The decision was made on July 18 by a bench led by President Poonam Chaudhry and members Bariq Ahmed and Shekhar Chandra of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in New Delhi.

Incident details Details of the complaint The complaint was lodged by Pinki, a Chanakyapuri resident in Delhi. She had booked tickets for herself, her husband, and two other family members on December 27, 2024. Upon boarding the IndiGo flight on January 2, 2025, she found her seat dirty and unhygienic. When she complained to an air hostess about this issue, the crew member apologized, expressed helplessness in providing clean seats, but offered her an isolated seat in the 14th row.