IndiGo to hire over 1,000 pilots this year
Business
IndiGo is gearing up to recruit over 1,000 new pilots—covering everyone from fresh trainees to experienced captains—to help get its operations back on track.
This big hiring push comes after thousands of flights were canceled last year because there just weren't enough crew members, partly due to stricter rest rules for pilots.
IndiGo aims to keep flights running on time
With IndiGo adding four new planes every month and aiming for smooth travel experiences, they're also promoting more first officers to captain roles and building in extra backup staff.
The airline hopes these changes will keep flights running on time and support its ambitious growth plans going forward.