Influencers are now helping tech companies find talent
Tech companies like Atlassian, Intuit, Infosys, and 7-Eleven GCC are now teaming up with social media influencers on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn to attract job seekers.
These creators promote open roles and give a peek into company culture: one campaign even pulled in 8,000 applications!
Creators are raking in big bucks
Influencers can earn ₹10 to 20 lakh per recruitment video. Their content highlights what it's like to work at these companies and points viewers straight to career pages.
Tech creator Ishan Sharma (1.2 million Instagram followers) says he gets new recruitment deals every few months, often tied to early-career tech candidates or communities focused on AI and software engineering.
How companies are tweaking their recruitment strategy
Companies tailor their influencer strategy depending on the platform: Instagram Reels for campus grads and recent graduates; LinkedIn posts for midlevel pros looking for change.
Some firms prefer niche creators over big follower counts: Intuit likes AI-focused influencers who really get the field.
Mixing influencer videos with real employee stories helps keep things authentic for young job seekers who care about values and flexibility.