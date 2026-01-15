Infosys faces probe in US over H-1B visa classification practices

This isn't the first time Infosys has faced such scrutiny. In 2013, the company paid $34 million in penalties to settle allegations of visa fraud and I-9 paperwork errors. Four years later, Infosys reached a $1 million settlement with New York State for failing to pay hundreds of work visa employees and state taxes. The company said that this agreement ended an investigation into taxes paid in 2010-2011 without any criminal or civil charges being filed against it.

Clarification

Infosys CEO addresses employee detention rumors

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has denied reports of any employee being detained or deported by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). His statement comes after a viral post on social media that raised concerns among Indian professionals on H-1B visas in the US. During an earnings conference, Parekh clarified: "No Infosys employee was apprehended by any US authority. A few months ago, one of our employees was denied entry into the US and was sent back to India."