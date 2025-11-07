Infosys sets November 14 as record date for ₹18,000 cr share buyback
What's the story
Infosys has announced November 14, 2025, as the record date for its ₹18,000 crore share buyback. The buyback was approved by the company's board on September 11 and will be at a price of ₹1,800 per equity share. It is Infosys's largest repurchase program to date and aims to give shareholders an opportunity to monetize part of their holdings amid favorable tax and liquidity conditions.
Participation details
Promoters won't participate in buyback
The buyback is open to all shareholders whose names appear in the company's register as of the record date. However, Infosys has clarified that its promoters and promoter group will not be participating in this capital return exercise. As of September 30, 2025, these groups held a combined 14.3% stake in the IT giant. The rest of the equity is held by public shareholders who will fund this buyback entirely.
Tax impact
Changes in taxation rules and history of buybacks
The Union Budget 2024 changes mean that buybacks done after October 1, 2024, will be taxed as deemed dividends under "income from other sources." This is different from the previous system where companies paid tax on distributed income. The Infosys buyback represents up to 2.41% of the company's total paid-up equity share capital. Notably, this isn't Infosys's first buyback. The company has done four before: in 2017 (₹13,000 crore); 2019 (₹8,260 crore); 2021 (₹9,200 crore); and FY23 (₹9,300 crore).