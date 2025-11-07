Infosys sets November 14 as record date for ₹18,000 cr share buyback

Participation details

Promoters won't participate in buyback

The buyback is open to all shareholders whose names appear in the company's register as of the record date. However, Infosys has clarified that its promoters and promoter group will not be participating in this capital return exercise. As of September 30, 2025, these groups held a combined 14.3% stake in the IT giant. The rest of the equity is held by public shareholders who will fund this buyback entirely.