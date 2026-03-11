Infosys halts non-essential international travel amid Israel-Hamas war
Business
Infosys has hit pause on most work trips abroad after conflict in the Middle East led to airspace closures and flight cancelations across countries like Israel, Iran, and Kuwait.
In early March 2026, only essential travel was permitted, subject to layered approvals (unit head approval followed by review by the CDO's team), while all group meetings and events are off until things settle down.
MWC event delay
Infosys has a big footprint in the Middle East, including offices in Israel, so regional travel disruptions have delayed teams headed to major events like Mobile World Congress.
It's a reminder of how global crises can instantly shake up work plans, especially for tech companies with people spread across different regions.