Infosys halts non-essential international travel amid Israel-Hamas war Business Mar 11, 2026

Infosys has hit pause on most work trips abroad after conflict in the Middle East led to airspace closures and flight cancelations across countries like Israel, Iran, and Kuwait.

In early March 2026, only essential travel was permitted, subject to layered approvals (unit head approval followed by review by the CDO's team), while all group meetings and events are off until things settle down.