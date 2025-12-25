Infosys hikes entry-level salaries up to ₹21 lakh for freshers
What's the story
In a major boost for tech graduates, Infosys has announced a hike in entry-level salaries for freshers. The software giant is offering annual compensation packages of up to ₹21 lakh for specialized technology roles. This move comes as part of the company's strategy to strengthen its AI-first capabilities and attract digitally native talent. The new pay structure is the highest among Indian IT firms.
Hiring initiative
Infosys's off-campus hiring drive for 2025 graduates
Infosys is set to launch an off-campus hiring drive for 2025 engineering and computer science graduates. The company plans to recruit talent for specialized technology roles, with annual compensation ranging from ₹7 lakh to ₹21 lakh. The roles on offer include Specialist Programmer (L1 to L3) and Digital Specialist Engineer (trainee), open to BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA and integrated MSc graduates from computer science, IT and select circuit branches such as ECE and EEE.
Salary breakdown
Infosys's new roles and their respective salaries
The new roles at Infosys come with different salary packages. The Specialist Programmer L3 (Trainee) will get ₹21 lakh per annum (LPA), while the Specialist Programmer L2 (Trainee) will earn ₹16 LPA. The entry-level position, Specialist Programmer L1 (Trainee), comes with a package of ₹11 LPA. Lastly, the Digital Specialist Engineer (Trainee) earns an annual salary of ₹7 lakh.
Industry trend
Infosys's hiring strategy amid AI boom
The move by Infosys comes as a response to the growing demand for specialized skills in the IT industry. Its larger rival, TCS, has also introduced Digital and Prime elite hiring tracks for freshers with compensation packages of ₹7 LPA and ₹11 LPA, respectively. HCLTech has also changed its fresher hiring strategy, promising a fourfold higher pay package for an "elite cadre" of freshers amid the AI boom.
Hiring goals
Infosys's hiring performance and future plans
Infosys has already hired 12,000 freshers in the first half of fiscal year 2026. The company is on track to meet its target of hiring 20,000 freshers this year. Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka revealed the information during the company's Q2 earnings call on October 16. The firm also reported its fifth consecutive quarter of net headcount addition with an addition of over 8,200 employees in Q2 alone.