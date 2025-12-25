Infosys hikes entry-level salaries up to ₹21 lakh for freshers

In a major boost for tech graduates, Infosys has announced a hike in entry-level salaries for freshers. The software giant is offering annual compensation packages of up to ₹21 lakh for specialized technology roles. This move comes as part of the company's strategy to strengthen its AI-first capabilities and attract digitally native talent. The new pay structure is the highest among Indian IT firms.

Hiring initiative Infosys's off-campus hiring drive for 2025 graduates Infosys is set to launch an off-campus hiring drive for 2025 engineering and computer science graduates. The company plans to recruit talent for specialized technology roles, with annual compensation ranging from ₹7 lakh to ₹21 lakh. The roles on offer include Specialist Programmer (L1 to L3) and Digital Specialist Engineer (trainee), open to BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA and integrated MSc graduates from computer science, IT and select circuit branches such as ECE and EEE.

Salary breakdown Infosys's new roles and their respective salaries The new roles at Infosys come with different salary packages. The Specialist Programmer L3 (Trainee) will get ₹21 lakh per annum (LPA), while the Specialist Programmer L2 (Trainee) will earn ₹16 LPA. The entry-level position, Specialist Programmer L1 (Trainee), comes with a package of ₹11 LPA. Lastly, the Digital Specialist Engineer (Trainee) earns an annual salary of ₹7 lakh.

Industry trend Infosys's hiring strategy amid AI boom The move by Infosys comes as a response to the growing demand for specialized skills in the IT industry. Its larger rival, TCS, has also introduced Digital and Prime elite hiring tracks for freshers with compensation packages of ₹7 LPA and ₹11 LPA, respectively. HCLTech has also changed its fresher hiring strategy, promising a fourfold higher pay package for an "elite cadre" of freshers amid the AI boom.