Infosys Q3 profit dips 2.2% to ₹6,654cr, misses estimates

Margin impact

Operating margin declines amid rising costs

Infosys's operating margin for the quarter under review declined to 18.4%. The fall is largely attributed to rising costs and the impact of labor code-related provisions. Despite the challenges, Infosys secured $4.8 billion in large deals during the quarter. Over half of these were new contracts, providing a glimmer of hope for future revenue growth. The company has also raised its revenue growth forecast for FY26 to 3-3.5% and maintained its margin guidance at 20-22%.