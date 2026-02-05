InMobi's $1bn IPO could value it at $5bn

Founding year not specified in the source; based in Bengaluru, InMobi runs mobile advertising platforms that provide services particularly in Asia and Africa. Their tech helps manage ad campaigns, track results in real time, and boost revenue for advertisers.

Plans to raise $100-150 million ahead of IPO

InMobi is looking to raise another $100-150 million before the IPO to set its valuation benchmark.

It recently secured a $350 million loan, part of which will go toward buying back shares from major investor SoftBank.

The company also plans to shift its legal domicile from Singapore back to India ahead of the IPO (timing not specified in the source).