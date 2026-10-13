Inside TVS family feud over billions in wealth and ownership
What's the story
A succession dispute has erupted in the TVS family, one of India's oldest business dynasties. The battle is between industrialist Venu Srinivasan and his son Sudarshan on one side and his wife Mallika and daughter Lakshmi on the other. The disagreement centers around how ownership of major group companies should be transferred to the next generation.
Core issue
Family's business interests and the ongoing dispute
The crux of the TVS family dispute is the division of economic ownership and family wealth among businesses controlled by them.
Venu is the Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company and TVS Holdings while his son Sudarshan is the Chairman and MD of TVS Motor Company.
Venu's wife, Mallika, is the chairperson and MD of tractor giant TAFE while their daughter Lakshmi is the MD of auto component maker Sundaram-Clayton Ltds.
Management vs ownership
What is the current dispute about?
Venu and Sudarshan claim that a 2024 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the family members not only defined brand usage rights for the group's many businesses, but also formalized a division of family assets.
Mallika and Lakshmi deny the claim. Mallika clarified that the 2024 MoU only covered brand rights and obligations, not asset ownership or economic settlement.
She said, "Economic settlement and ownership are not within the scope of the MoU."
Potential court case
Possibility of legal battle looms large
The TVS family feud could end up in court, with both sides already preparing legal teams.
Mallika has reportedly asked the family to negotiate and agree on a framework for wealth division.
However, Lakshmi is said to be considering legal options, including a succession suit before the Madras High Court or company law proceedings.