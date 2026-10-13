Inside TVS family feud over billions in wealth and ownership

The crux of the TVS family dispute is the division of economic ownership and family wealth among businesses controlled by them.

Venu is the Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company and TVS Holdings while his son Sudarshan is the Chairman and MD of TVS Motor Company.

Venu's wife, Mallika, is the chairperson and MD of tractor giant TAFE while their daughter Lakshmi is the MD of auto component maker Sundaram-Clayton Ltds.