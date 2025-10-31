Intel in talks to acquire this AI chipmaker

Intel is reportedly in preliminary talks to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker SambaNova Systems. The discussions are at an early stage, and no deal has been finalized yet, according to Bloomberg. If the acquisition goes through, it could be valued below the $5 billion mark SambaNova reached during its 2021 funding round.

Business evolution SambaNova's focus on AI cloud services Founded in 2017 by Stanford University professors, SambaNova designs custom AI chips to compete with NVIDIA Corp's offerings. The company has also shifted its focus from selling hardware to providing AI cloud services on its own infrastructure. This strategic move comes as the AI processor space continues to grow rapidly with the rise of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT.

Funding history Funding and valuation of SambaNova SambaNova has witnessed significant financial backing since its inception. In 2018, Walden International, a venture capital firm led by Lip-Bu Tan, invested in the company during its $56 million Series A funding round. The startup also raised $676 million in a 2021 funding round led by SoftBank Group Corp., valuing it at $5 billion at the time.