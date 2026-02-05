IOCL's Q3 profit jumps 322% to ₹12,126cr

IOCL's revenue rose 7% year-on-year to ₹2.32 lakh crore, while operating margins improved to 7.23%. Earnings per share also got a healthy lift, all pointing to steady growth.

Even with total expenses up by nearly 12%, IOCL kept costs under control—no special one-time gains this quarter, just solid business fundamentals like better refining profits and some help from government LPG compensation.

What does this mean for the energy sector?

Out of nearly 200 companies reporting results today, IOCL stands out as an example that parts of India's energy sector are showing signs of recovery.

For anyone watching the market or curious about where big industry is headed, this is one to keep an eye on.