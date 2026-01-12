IRCTC's new rule restricts ticket booking to Aadhaar-linked users

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a major change in its ticket booking policy. From January 12, 2026, only Aadhaar -authenticated users will be able to book general reserved tickets online on the first day of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP). This means that if your IRCTC account is not linked and verified with Aadhaar, you won't be able to book reserved tickets online on the opening day of ticket availability for a train.

Booking window Understanding the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) The ARP is the period when train tickets can be booked in advance. The demand is usually highest on the first day, especially for long-distance and popular routes. Under the new system, only Aadhaar-authenticated users will get exclusive access to book general reserved tickets online through IRCTC's website or mobile app from 8:00am to 4:00pm on that day. Non-Aadhaar users can still book tickets online from the next day onward, subject to availability.

Booking restrictions Impact on Tatkal and offline bookings The new rule only applies to online bookings for general reserved tickets on the first ARP day. PRS counter bookings at railway stations remain unchanged and can be done with valid identification. However, it's worth noting that Aadhaar authentication for Tatkal bookings became mandatory starting July 1, 2025. This move by IRCTC is aimed at curbing misuse by agents and automated booking tools who often corner seats within minutes of ticket opening.