IRDAI launches Bima Sugam India Federation website: What it means
IRDAI just launched the Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) website, aiming to bring all kinds of insurance—life, health, and general—onto one digital platform.
The goal? Make insurance more accessible, transparent, and hassle-free for everyone as part of India's big plan for universal coverage by 2047.
IRDAI Chairman Ajay Seth says this move is about empowering policyholders and making insurance simpler for all.
A 1-stop shop for all things insurance
Think of Bima Sugam as a one-stop shop where you can buy policies or settle claims without the usual confusion.
Prasun Sikdar from BSIF calls it a gateway connecting customers, insurers, and intermediaries on a single platform.
Backed by major industry councils, the rollout will happen in phases with strong focus on security—making it easier than ever to understand and get insured.