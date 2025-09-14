IT hiring in India drops 72% as AI skills takeover

Slow hiring trend likely to continue through end of year

Six major IT companies, including TCS and Infosys, only brought in about 3,800 new hires last quarter—a steep 72% drop from the previous one.

By August 2024, open tech positions had shrunk to 43,000 (down 24% from last year and 41% since September 2022).

Experts say this slow hiring trend will likely continue through the end of the year, thanks to global economic headwinds and higher tariffs on Indian exports.