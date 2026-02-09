Italian firm Bonfiglioli to raise ₹2,300cr via India IPO

Bonfiglioli has been in India for over 25 years

Bonfiglioli Transmissions has been a steady force in India's industrial scene for over 25 years, making gearboxes and drive solutions you'll find behind the scenes in tons of machines.

With recent investments of close to ₹300 crore over the past three years in India—and a solid ₹1,964 crore revenue last year—the company is clearly betting big on India.

The IPO documents are expected to drop by February 2026 (though that's not set in stone), so keep an eye out if you're interested in how global companies are growing their footprint here.