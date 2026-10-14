Bumble sells for $1.3B

Ithaca Holdings, co-founded by Ravi Gupta and John Hegeman, has expressed its intention to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in Bumble.

The duo said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), "Technology should work in service of our deepest source of fulfillment, human connection, and this investment is a bet on the future of humanity."

With this acquisition, Bumble will return to private ownership. Gupta and Hegeman will take over as co-CEOs once the deal is finalized.