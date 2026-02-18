Ixigo partners with OpenAI to enhance user experience
Ixigo, part of a group that includes ConfirmTkt and Abhibus, just partnered with OpenAI (yep, the ChatGPT folks) to level up their AI across all their platforms, including ConfirmTkt and Abhibus.
With OpenAI's advanced tools in play, Ixigo is aiming for smarter features and smoother user experiences.
Ixigo aims to automate travel support further
This move could make travel way easier for over 500 million users—think faster customer support and more helpful chatbots.
Ixigo's already automated most of its support (handling millions of queries and even flight disruptions), and now it's doubling down on AI to enhance efficiency, automate tasks, and roll out new features as part of its big Project Trishul plan for 2025.
If you like seeing tech actually make life simpler, this is one to watch.