Ixigo partners with OpenAI to enhance user experience

Ixigo aims to automate travel support further

This move could make travel way easier for over 500 million users—think faster customer support and more helpful chatbots.

Ixigo's already automated most of its support (handling millions of queries and even flight disruptions), and now it's doubling down on AI to enhance efficiency, automate tasks, and roll out new features as part of its big Project Trishul plan for 2025.

If you like seeing tech actually make life simpler, this is one to watch.