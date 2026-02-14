ixigo to buy 60% of Spain's Trenes for ₹125cr

ixigo is also putting €0.45 million into Sqaas, an early-stage technology and AI company providing AI-enabled software and related services. This gives ixigo nearly half ownership and a new partner focused on innovation.

These moves come right after ixigo raised a huge ₹1,296 crore funding round last October.

For anyone curious about how Indian startups are going global—and using tech to shake up travel—this is one to watch.