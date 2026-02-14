ixigo to buy 60% of Spain's Trenes for ₹125cr
Indian travel tech company ixigo is set to buy 60% of Trenes, Spain's second-biggest online train ticket platform, for €11.7 million (about ₹125 crore).
The deal should wrap up by March 2026 and marks ixigo's first big step into Europe, aiming to level up both reach and tech.
Trenes's revenue has seen impressive growth
Trenes recorded revenue of €5.5 million in CY 2025.
ixigo is also investing in AI startup Sqaas
ixigo is also putting €0.45 million into Sqaas, an early-stage technology and AI company providing AI-enabled software and related services.
This gives ixigo nearly half ownership and a new partner focused on innovation.
ixigo raised ₹1,296 crore funding last October
These moves come right after ixigo raised a huge ₹1,296 crore funding round last October.
For anyone curious about how Indian startups are going global—and using tech to shake up travel—this is one to watch.