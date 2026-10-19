Jio IPO draws record ₹2.5 lakh crore anchor demand

Jio Platforms' ₹30,200 crore IPO will open on October 21 and close on October 23. The price band has been fixed at ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 a share.

The issue consists of 27 crore shares and is completely a fresh issue with no offer for sale.

The company plans to use ₹27,500 crore of the proceeds to repay or prepay borrowings as part of its strategy for financial stability.