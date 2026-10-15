Jio IPO GMP hits 20% ahead of October 21 launch

The GMP for Jio's IPO has increased from ₹148 on October 4 to ₹220 in the latest reading, after hitting ₹218 on October 13.

This trend indicates sustained interest in the IPO ahead of its launch. However, investors will be keenly watching whether this premium sustains as the issue-opening approaches.

The GMP is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment toward an IPO based on transactions in the unregulated gray market before shares are listed on stock exchanges.