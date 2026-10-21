Jio IPO opens as India's biggest-ever share sale

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares, accounting for 2.9% of Jio Platforms' post-issue equity capital.

The company has reserved shares worth ₹500 crore for its employees and ₹2,500 crore for eligible shareholders of its parent company, Reliance Industries.

On October 19, Jio Platforms had raised ₹8,109.84 crore from 212 anchor investors, including BlackRock, Capital Group, Fidelity Investments, and T Rowe Price, among others.

The IPO will remain open for subscription until October 23.