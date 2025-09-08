J.K. Cement's stock rises 2% on robust Q1 earnings

Revenue and net profit nearly doubled year-on-year

For Q1 FY25, revenue climbed to ₹3,352.53 crore (up from ₹2,807.57 crore in Q1 last year), while net profit nearly doubled to ₹324.24 crore from ₹184.82 crore.

Earnings per share also shot up from 23.98 to 41.99 year-on-year.

Looking at the bigger picture, annual revenue grew from ₹6,606 crore in 2021 to nearly ₹11,880 crore by 2025—even with high costs and slow demand post-pandemic—showing J.K. Cement's resilience in a challenging market.