Next Article
J.K. Cement's stock rises 2% on robust Q1 earnings
J.K. Cement's stock jumped 2% on Monday, trading at ₹6,768.50 as of 3:22pm after the company posted impressive earnings for April-June 2025.
Both revenue and profit saw a big boost compared to last year, giving investors something to smile about.
Revenue and net profit nearly doubled year-on-year
For Q1 FY25, revenue climbed to ₹3,352.53 crore (up from ₹2,807.57 crore in Q1 last year), while net profit nearly doubled to ₹324.24 crore from ₹184.82 crore.
Earnings per share also shot up from 23.98 to 41.99 year-on-year.
Looking at the bigger picture, annual revenue grew from ₹6,606 crore in 2021 to nearly ₹11,880 crore by 2025—even with high costs and slow demand post-pandemic—showing J.K. Cement's resilience in a challenging market.