JPMorgan reports rare profit miss
What's the story
JPMorgan Chase, one of the leading global financial services firms, has reported its first quarterly profit miss in nearly three years. The bank posted a profit of $5.57 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, falling short of analysts' expectations of $5.85 per share. The miss comes amid market volatility and an uncertain economic outlook that have slowed dealmaking and bond trading in recent months.
Financial performance
Investment banking fees decline
JPMorgan reported an 8% decline in third-quarter investment banking fees compared to the second quarter, despite a 14% rise from a year earlier.
However, its markets division saw a 15% increase in revenue for the third quarter over the previous year.
Equity markets surged by 49%, as investors adjusted their portfolios amid global interest rate uncertainty and rising energy prices.
Market trends
Fixed-income trading revenue falls
Despite the gains in equity markets, fixed-income trading revenue at JPMorgan fell by 4%.
This decline has raised concerns over the impact of prolonged high interest rates on dealmaking fee revenues in the near term.
However, JPMorgan's Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum remains optimistic about the bank's investment banking pipeline. He said it remains "very strong," even if deals may be "delayed rather than canceled."
Business resilience
Lending business remains resilient
JPMorgan's underlying lending business has remained resilient.
The bank reported a 6% increase in net interest income (excluding markets) for the quarter to $24.7 billion, with average loans rising by 10% year-over-year.
Looking ahead, JPMorgan has raised its interest income forecast for the year to around $106.2 billion (market-dependent) and $97.2 billion (excluding markets).