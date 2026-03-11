Karnataka's new MSME policy to focus on AI, digital tools
Karnataka is drafting a new MSME policy that places artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools at its core, aiming to help small businesses work smarter and stay competitive.
With MSMEs making up 97% of the state's industrial units, this move could be a game-changer.
The announcement came from Rohini Sindhuri, secretary of the Department of MSME, Sugar, and Textiles.
What's in the works?
This isn't just about tech upgrades: Karnataka is investing in AI Centers of Excellence at IIIT Raichur and Bengaluru (with NASSCOM), signaling real support for innovation.
Groups like FKCCI are pushing for subsidies on things like ERP systems and automation, hoping the new policy will make advanced tools more accessible for small businesses.
Plus, Karnataka has signaled engagement on AI governance and responsible tech adoption.
If you're interested in startups or future-ready jobs, these changes could open up fresh opportunities right here at home.