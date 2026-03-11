Karnataka's new MSME policy to focus on AI, digital tools

What's in the works?

This isn't just about tech upgrades: Karnataka is investing in AI Centers of Excellence at IIIT Raichur and Bengaluru (with NASSCOM), signaling real support for innovation.

Groups like FKCCI are pushing for subsidies on things like ERP systems and automation, hoping the new policy will make advanced tools more accessible for small businesses.

Plus, Karnataka has signaled engagement on AI governance and responsible tech adoption.

If you're interested in startups or future-ready jobs, these changes could open up fresh opportunities right here at home.