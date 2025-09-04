Kaynes Semicon's 1st semiconductor chip to be ready by October

Kaynes Semicon sets ambitious revenue targets and break-even timeline

Kaynes Semicon is aiming for $10 million in revenue this year and wants to break even within 18 months.

Looking ahead, they're targeting over $100 million in revenue before going public in about two-and-a-half years.

To get there, they're expanding into new tech like flip-chip and silicon photonics for better profits, with the possibility of adding mobile applications as the customer base grows alongside their power and lifestyle products.

With partnerships including Fujitsu General Electronics and Infineon on board, Kaynes seems confident about hitting these ambitious targets.