Kaynes Semicon's 1st semiconductor chip to be ready by October
Kaynes Semicon, a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology, is gearing up to release its very first semiconductor chip from Gujarat's Sanand OSAT facility by early October 2025.
Impressively, this milestone comes less than a year after getting the green light in September 2024, reflecting just how quickly India's chip industry is moving forward.
The project is part of the government-backed India Semiconductor Mission and benefits from a hefty ₹76,000 crore incentive scheme aimed at boosting local tech manufacturing.
Kaynes Semicon sets ambitious revenue targets and break-even timeline
Kaynes Semicon is aiming for $10 million in revenue this year and wants to break even within 18 months.
Looking ahead, they're targeting over $100 million in revenue before going public in about two-and-a-half years.
To get there, they're expanding into new tech like flip-chip and silicon photonics for better profits, with the possibility of adding mobile applications as the customer base grows alongside their power and lifestyle products.
With partnerships including Fujitsu General Electronics and Infineon on board, Kaynes seems confident about hitting these ambitious targets.