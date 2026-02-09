Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Nilesh Chaudhari as new CTO

Kotak Mahindra Bank just picked Nilesh Chaudhari as its new Chief Technology Officer, starting February 10, 2026. The move follows Bhavnish Lathia stepping down for personal reasons. On the same day, Aravamudham (Vijay) Narayanan will also take over as Head of Innovation and AI.

Chaudhari's banking tech experience spans continents With almost 30 years in tech roles at big names like JPMorgan, Barclays, Citigroup, and IDFC First Bank, Chaudhari knows his way around digital banking and payments.

He's worked across 20+ countries and held senior positions like CIO Global Payments at Barclays.

Basically: he's got serious experience to steer Kotak's tech game forward.

An engineering grad from University of Poona, he's known for driving digital transformation projects.

