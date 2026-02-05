Kotak Mahindra Bank to hire hundreds of engineers in FY27

CTO Bhavnish Lathia is eyeing talent from big names like Alphabet and Apple , hoping to turn Kotak into what he calls a "technology company with a banking license." Tech spending now makes up 13% of their operating costs—up from roughly 10% a couple of years ago.

In-house development has led to impressive results

Since bringing development work in-house last year, Kotak hasn't had any surprise outages—even as transactions jumped by nearly 70%.

Their app now responds in under half a second.

AI is powering fraud detection and code generation for hundreds of engineers, with full rollout expected in eight months.

All this means more jobs and faster digital banking—right when fintech talent is hotter than ever.