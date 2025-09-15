Next Article
KRBL shares tank after director's 'ethical concerns' resignation
KRBL, a leading rice exporter, saw its stock drop up to 13% intraday on Monday after Independent Director Anil Kumar Chaudhary resigned.
He cited "ethical concerns" and board issues, pointing to problems like inaccurate meeting records and questionable financial decisions.
Director's letter details 'undue interference' during meetings
In his letter, Chaudhary called out things like missing info that affected decisions, unfair write-offs of export payments, and even "undue interference" during board meetings.
He also flagged worries about how CSR funds were used and variable pay was handed out.
After news broke, KRBL's share price slid from ₹444 to around ₹400 during Monday trading.