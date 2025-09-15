KRBL shares tank after director's 'ethical concerns' resignation

Director's letter details 'undue interference' during meetings

In his letter, Chaudhary called out things like missing info that affected decisions, unfair write-offs of export payments, and even "undue interference" during board meetings.

He also flagged worries about how CSR funds were used and variable pay was handed out.

After news broke, KRBL's share price slid from ₹444 to around ₹400 during Monday trading.