Lava MD and CFO resign, co-founder returns as MD

Big shake-up at Lava: Managing Director Sunil Raina and CFO Rajesh Sethi have resigned, but they will stay on until December 2026 to help with the transition.

Co-founder Hari Om Rai is returning as managing director after a break, and this follows the recent exit of its chief manufacturing officer.

Lava is switching things up as it looks to raise new funds and stay strong in India's budget smartphone race.