LT Elevator's ₹39cr IPO opens on September 12

Since starting out in 2008, LT Elevator has been designing, building, installing, and servicing different types of elevators—manual, semi-auto, and fully automatic—with a focus on modular designs and around-the-clock support. The company's had a strong year: revenue jumped 40% to ₹56.7 crore in FY25 and profit after tax soared by 182% to ₹8.9 crore compared to last year.

Use of funds and other details

Funds from the IPO will mainly cover working capital and investments in their subsidiary Park Smart Solutions; what's left goes toward general corporate needs.

Horizon Management is handling the issue while Cameo Corporate Services is registrar.

With zero gray market premium so far, expectations for a big debut are pretty modest—but it's one to watch if you're curious about up-and-coming manufacturing brands.