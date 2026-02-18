LTTS aims to double its AI patent portfolio in 18 months

LTTS isn't just about filing patents—they're also focusing on "Engineering Intelligence" by blending physical and digital AI into how products are designed and made. Chadha believes this shift means clients get more advanced, all-in-one solutions that actually work better for real-world needs.

LTTS's recent achievements and rankings

As of February 2026, LTTS had filed around 250 AI patents and aims to reach about 500 in the next 12-18 months.

It has rolled out Agentic AI platforms such as AgenticIQ to speed up product development, and expanded its AI suite.

All this innovation has landed them spots among India's Top 20 Most Innovative Companies and top rankings in oil and gas AI services.

On top of that, LTTS improved its profit margins last quarter while keeping productivity high—a sign they're not just talking about innovation; they're delivering it.