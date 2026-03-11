Lufthansa pilots to strike on March 12-13, brace for delays
Heads up if you're flying soon: Lufthansa and Cargo pilots are walking out March 12-13, so expect major flight disruptions from German airports.
The pilots' union says stalled pension talks are the main reason, after changes to their system back in 2017.
Plus, Lufthansa CityLine pilots will strike separately on March 12.
Last month's similar strike canceled about 800 flights
If you or your friends have travel plans, brace for chaos: last month's similar strike canceled about 800 flights and left nearly 100,000 passengers stranded.
With CityLine pilots rejecting a management proposal and a strike ballot underway that could authorize further action, these disputes could continue to disrupt travel.