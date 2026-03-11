Lufthansa pilots to strike on March 12-13, brace for delays Business Mar 11, 2026

Heads up if you're flying soon: Lufthansa and Cargo pilots are walking out March 12-13, so expect major flight disruptions from German airports.

The pilots' union says stalled pension talks are the main reason, after changes to their system back in 2017.

Plus, Lufthansa CityLine pilots will strike separately on March 12.