Maersk introduces emergency bunker surcharge amid Middle East crisis
Maersk is rolling out a global Emergency Bunker Surcharge (EBS) from March 25, 2026, thanks to fuel shortages and price spikes caused by ongoing issues in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipments.
The extra fee is meant to help cover rising costs that have gone beyond what their usual Fossil Fuel Fee can handle.
EBS costs vary by cargo type and route
The EBS will hit different cargo types and routes differently: long-haul dry containers see a $200 charge for 20-foot boxes and $400 for 40-foot and 45-foot ones, while refrigerated (reefer) containers face even higher surcharges: $300 for 20-foot and $600 for 40-foot units.
Maersk also halts some shipments to and from Middle Eastern countries
Alongside the surcharge, Maersk is temporarily stopping acceptance of reefer, dangerous, and special cargo to and from countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.
Essentials like food and medicine are still allowed through.
The EBS will be reviewed every two weeks, so if you're shipping or waiting on goods from these regions, keep an eye on updates at maersk.com.