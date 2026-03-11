Maersk introduces emergency bunker surcharge amid Middle East crisis

The EBS will hit different cargo types and routes differently: long-haul dry containers see a $200 charge for 20-foot boxes and $400 for 40-foot and 45-foot ones, while refrigerated (reefer) containers face even higher surcharges: $300 for 20-foot and $600 for 40-foot units.

Maersk also halts some shipments to and from Middle Eastern countries

Alongside the surcharge, Maersk is temporarily stopping acceptance of reefer, dangerous, and special cargo to and from countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Essentials like food and medicine are still allowed through.

The EBS will be reviewed every two weeks, so if you're shipping or waiting on goods from these regions, keep an eye on updates at maersk.com.