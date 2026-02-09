Maersk's revenue hits $54 billion as shipping heavyweight rides high

Maersk's new east-west routes are seriously efficient—over 90% of ships arrived on time, saving big bucks and boosting reliability. Their port terminals also had a record year with more cargo and higher storage demand pushing revenue up by 20%. In the most recent quarter, volumes rose while profitability was mixed.

Maersk's logistics game is getting stronger

Maersk isn't just about ships—they've been focusing on warehousing and online order fulfillment too.

That paid off: profits from logistics improved, with margins rising to almost 5%.

Looking ahead, Maersk expects global container traffic to keep growing; the company did not provide 2026 underlying EBITDA guidance in the source article—showing confidence in their all-in-one supply chain approach.