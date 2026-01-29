Maruti Suzuki's Q3 profit up, but investors wanted more
Maruti Suzuki just shared its Q3 FY26 results: profits rose 4.1% to ₹3,879 crore and revenue jumped 29% to nearly ₹50,000 crore.
Still, these numbers didn't quite hit what analysts were hoping for.
Record sales fueled by festive demand
The company sold a record 5.6 lakh cars in India this quarter—a 21% jump from the same quarter a year earlier (Q3 FY25 — Oct-Dec 2024)—thanks to festive buzz and a GST cut on small cars.
Exports grew too, but not as much.
Investors weren't impressed
Despite the growth, Maruti's stock dropped 2.4% after the results came out.
The takeaway? Even with solid numbers, expectations were even higher.