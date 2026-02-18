MCX, NSE to roll back extra margins on gold, silver
Business
MCX and NSE are rolling back the extra margins they had set for trading gold and silver futures, starting February 19, 2026.
This comes after both metals saw a big price drop from their recent highs.
With prices down—gold is now ₹152,719 per 10g (down 21%) and silver at ₹235,206 per kg (down 44%)—traders won't need to lock up as much money to trade.
Lower margins mean it's easier (and less expensive) for investors to jump back in or manage their positions as things settle.
Margins were hiked earlier this month to handle wild price swings.
But with the dust settling—as prices cooled—the exchanges cited cooling prices as the reason for easing the additional margins.