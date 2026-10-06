Meta's Muse AI hits 6.6 million downloads, Citigroup calls it game-changer
Business
Meta's AI assistant, Muse, is getting a lot of attention for making online searching, comparing, and buying way easier.
Launched in September 2026, Muse has already hit 6.6 million downloads and sees 1.8 million people using it daily.
Citigroup thinks Muse could be a game-changer for how we use the internet, and for Meta's future plans.
Citigroup projects over $27B by 2030
Citigroup predicts that by 2030, Muse could bring in over $27 billion a year: most of it from helping users with transactions and some from subscriptions.
Since Muse launched, Meta's stock has jumped more than 20%, pushing the company closer to a $2 trillion valuation.
All signs point to Muse being at the heart of Meta's big AI push.