MidCap 150, Small-cap 250 tumble amid oil and deficit worries
Business
It's been a rough week for smaller stocks: Nifty MidCap 150 and Small-cap 250 just saw their sharpest drops since October 2024 and February 2025, falling 5.26% and 7.10% for the week.
The main reasons? Rising oil prices and concerns about fiscal deficits have made investors pretty cautious.
BSE loses ₹6.54L/cr on Friday
BSE-listed companies lost ₹6.54 lakh crore in value on Friday alone.
Even though domestic funds kept buying, it wasn't enough to stop the slide.
Experts like Nilesh Shah say unmet tax hopes and all this foreign selling are shaking things up, while market volatility is also on the rise, so expect more ups and downs ahead.