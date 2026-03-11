Mind Robotics raises $500 million at $2B valuation

It's creating AI-powered industrial robots that can handle tricky, human-like tasks—not just repetitive factory work. By tapping into real data from Rivian's factories, Mind Robotics aims to close automation gaps where flexibility and problem-solving are needed most. With RJ Scaringe (Rivian's founder) as board chair, it's planning large-scale rollouts by the end of 2026.

Mind Robotics was spun out of Rivian in late 2025

Mind Robotics is one of two high-profile spinoffs from Rivian last year, one valued at about $2 billion and the other around $1 billion, which shows how much excitement there is around next-generation AI automation in industry right now.