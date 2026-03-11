Mind Robotics raises $500 million at $2B valuation
Mind Robotics, a startup spun out of Rivian in late 2025, just landed $500 million in Series A funding from big names like Accel and Andreessen Horowitz.
That brings its total raised to $615 million and bumps its valuation up to $2 billion, a major vote of confidence for its tech.
It's creating AI-powered industrial robots that can handle tricky, human-like tasks—not just repetitive factory work.
By tapping into real data from Rivian's factories, Mind Robotics aims to close automation gaps where flexibility and problem-solving are needed most.
With RJ Scaringe (Rivian's founder) as board chair, it's planning large-scale rollouts by the end of 2026.
Mind Robotics is one of two high-profile spinoffs from Rivian last year, one valued at about $2 billion and the other around $1 billion, which shows how much excitement there is around next-generation AI automation in industry right now.