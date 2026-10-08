Mint poll: India's retail inflation to reach 5.6% in September
Business
India's retail inflation is set to reach 5.6% in September 2026, the highest it's been in almost two years, according to a Mint poll.
That's a jump from August's 4.8%, and marks the first time inflation has crossed 5% since late 2025.
Rising prices for everyday essentials like food and fuel are the main culprits behind this spike.
Food prices surge RBI raises rates
Food items, especially vegetables like onions, plus cereals and pulses, have seen sharp price hikes, together making up about one-third of what people typically spend.
Energy costs haven't helped either, keeping core inflation stubbornly high since June.
In response, the Reserve Bank of India recently raised interest rates and may do so again soon as it tries to keep things under control.