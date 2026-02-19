Mistral AI CEO predicts end of SaaS era
Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI, thinks the way companies use software is about to change big time.
He told CNBC that "AI is making us able to develop software at the speed of light," and believes more than half of what businesses currently spend on SaaS could soon go toward AI-powered tools instead.
Companies can now build their own AI apps
Mensch explained that companies can now build their own AI apps in just days—something that used to take specialized software and a lot more time.
Over 100 enterprises are already working with Mistral AI to upgrade old IT systems and ditch outdated solutions.
Klarna's example shows a shift in preference
For example, Klarna reportedly moved away from some vendors to build its own tech stack powered by AI.
This signals a bigger trend: businesses want custom, flexible tools rather than one-size-fits-all software.
Core systems will still be around, but there's an opportunity
Mensch pointed out that core record-keeping systems aren't going anywhere—they'll just work alongside new AI tools.
He called this shift "a big opportunity" for Mistral as more companies move away from traditional vendors and start building their own solutions.