Moonshot seeks settlement amid Recurrent.ai accusations and Hong Kong IPO
Chinese AI startup Moonshot is working out a settlement with a shareholder just as it gears up for its Hong Kong IPO.
This comes after Recurrent.ai accused Moonshot's CEO Yang Zhilin and CTO Zhang Yutao of misleading investors and moving important company data without approval, allegedly for personal gain.
The dispute is now in arbitration, but it hasn't stopped Moonshot from quietly filing for its IPO.
Undisclosed Zhang Yutong shareholdings raise concerns
Moonshot, known for its popular Kimi AI models and backed by big names like Alibaba, faces some tough questions about company governance because of the ongoing legal fight.
There are also new concerns about President Zhang Yutong over undisclosed shareholdings.
Still, insiders say these issues could raise governance, ownership and disclosure issues for prospective investors, and complicate the listing process.