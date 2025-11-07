Mounjaro becomes India's top-selling medicine in October
Big shift in India's medicine scene: Mounjaro, a diabetes and weight-loss drug from Eli Lilly, just became the country's top-selling medicine in October 2025.
It pulled in nearly ₹100 crore in sales—overtaking the long-time leader, GSK's Augmentin.
Its user-friendly pen formulation and expanded availability have contributed to its popularity.
Mounjaro's rapid rise
Launched only in March 2025, Mounjaro has already hit ₹333 crore in total sales.
Its team-up with Cipla helped get the drug beyond big cities, making it more available across India.
Now, it makes up about 5% of the anti-diabetic market—a segment that's growing faster than the rest of India's pharma industry.
Recent GST cut boosts sales potential
A recent GST cut from 18% to 5% means monthly treatment with Mounjaro now costs up to ₹1,096 less.
That price drop is a big deal for people needing ongoing care.
With this boost, experts think annual sales could reach ₹2,000 crore soon—showing just how much this drug matters for health in India right now.