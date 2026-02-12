MrBeast's company buys banking app Step for $200 million

Step helps over seven million teens and young adults manage money with simple banking tools. Since launching in 2018, it's raised roughly $500 million and counts backers such as Stripe, NBA star Stephen Curry, and influencer Charli D'Amelio—all aiming to make money management less intimidating for Gen Z.

MrBeast is already huge online

With over 450 million YouTube subscribers and five billion monthly views, MrBeast is already huge online.

Now he's expanding his reach by bringing financial services to his audience—so learning about money could soon be as easy (and maybe as fun) as watching one of his wild challenges.