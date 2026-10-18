Musk agrees to settle lawsuits over controversial $1M voter lottery

The lottery drew challenges over its legality, with Musk being accused of running an illegal lottery. Philadelphia's District Attorney even sued to halt the giveaway.

During a hearing, Chris Gober, a representative for Musk's America PAC, said "The $1 million recipients are not chosen by chance... We know exactly who will be announced as the $1 million recipient today and tomorrow."

This statement contradicted Musk's claim that the drawings were random.