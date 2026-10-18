Musk agrees to settle lawsuits over controversial $1M voter lottery
What's the story
Elon Musk has agreed to settle two lawsuits related to his controversial $1 million voter lottery scheme. The lawsuits, filed by two Arizona residents, claimed that the lottery was a fraudulent scheme. Though the details of the settlement remain undisclosed, it follows settlements subject to court approval stemming from Musk's 2024 promise of giving away $1 million daily to randomly selected registered voters in swing states.
Allegations
Lottery faced legal challenges
The lottery drew challenges over its legality, with Musk being accused of running an illegal lottery. Philadelphia's District Attorney even sued to halt the giveaway.
During a hearing, Chris Gober, a representative for Musk's America PAC, said "The $1 million recipients are not chosen by chance... We know exactly who will be announced as the $1 million recipient today and tomorrow."
This statement contradicted Musk's claim that the drawings were random.
Data concerns
Plaintiffs accused Musk of collecting user data
The plaintiffs in the lawsuits alleged that they would not have signed the petition to enter the giveaway had they known it wasn't random.
They accused Musk and America PAC of using this scheme as a means to collect user data.
The petition, they claimed, "places no limitations on America PAC's use of or sale of the personal data it collects, nor does it provide any additional information about the planned use of data."
Resolution
Settlements pending court approval
Musk and his America PAC recently told the judge presiding over the two related lawsuits in federal court in Austin, Texas that they have reached settlements subject to court approval.
The plaintiffs in these cases are Arizona residents who claimed Musk and America PAC misled voters in seven swing states into signing his petition to support the US Constitution by promising $1 million daily to randomly selected signatories.